WAYWARD SAINTS Release Performance And Behind The Scenes Videos For "In The Wild"

Wayward Saints is a brand new, old-school rock band from Toronto, Canada. Their mission is to bring the heartfelt spirit of rock back to old and new generations.

With influences such as Humble Pie, Allman Brothers, Faces and The Rolling Stones to name a few, Wayward Saints will take you on a journey back in time to the glory years with a fresh, stylish command.

To accompany their debut single, "In The Wild", Wayward Saints has issued two videos for the track. Both the performance, and behind the scenes videos, can be seen below.

Wayward Saints features the powerhouse vocals of Lindsay Coleman, the twin lead and rhythm guitar work of Darren Flower and Justin Bennett, and the tight, thunderous rhythm section of Bil Bertram on bass and Aaron Bennett on drums.

For further details, visit Wayward Saints on Facebook, or their official website.