WEDNESDAY 13 - "We Are About 95% Done With The Album"

Wednesday 13 is about to complete work on his tenth album. The currently untitled record serves as the follow-up to Horrifier, released in 2022 via Napalm Records.

Earlier today, W13 issued the following studio update:

"Day 21 - Week 3: We are about 95% done with the album. We’re taking a short break before we go back in to finish the record next week. So proud and excited for this new album, the music just feels special and important. Producer Alex Kane is bringing out the best from us here! Also a big shout out to Taime Downe from Faster Pussycat for contributing to the album, can’t wait for you to hear just how snotty and pissed off this track is. Look for this album in April 2025 with the first single and music video coming January 2025 from Napalm Records."

Producer Alex Kane commented:

"Making this record has been one of the very best recording experiences ever. Watching the songs take shape and seeing how much the guys have invested of themselves in it, all for the goal of rock n roll and most importantly letting you guys know we're all in this together and how much you and your lives on the daily mean to all of us involved in the record is deeply inspiring. It's a deep, dark, hilarious, heavy grooving collection made of violence, mayhem, beauty and love for anyone who has a teenage rock n roll heart."

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, is about to head out on the road supporting nü metal legends Coal Chamber along their "Fiend For The Fans Tour 2024." Alongside genre contemporaries Black Satellite, Twiztid, and Fear Factory, Wednesday 13 will be celebrating his previous band, by performing songs from the revered glam punk icons Murderdolls.

Wednesday 13 and his current band - which features former Murderdolls alumni Jack Tankersley - will perform a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, and their 2010 sophomore album, Women And Children Last. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside Murderdolls guitarist and his creative partner-in-crime, Joey Jordison, in the metallic glam punk outfit.

Wednesday 13 will also support Fear Factory on a select list of additional dates, see the comprehensive list below.

August

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

24 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

30 - Corpus Christie, TX - House Of Rock*

31 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

September

1 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

5 - Savannah, GA - Victory North*

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10 - Greenville, NC - Radio Room*

11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

17 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

24 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

25 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

28 - Omaha, NE - Barnato*

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

* = only Wednesday 13 and Fear Factory

October

24 - Newcastle, UK – Riverside

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

26 - Belfast, N. Ireland - Limelight 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

29 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

31 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

November

1 - Bradford, UK – Nightrain

2 - Bristol, UK – Thekla

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

7 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

8 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

10 - Northampton, UK – Roadmender *

12 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino *

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk "

15 - Milan, Italy - Live Club *

16 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club *

17 - Padova, Italy - Hall *

19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl *

20 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schurr

21 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik *

22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal *

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz *

* = with Hardcore Superstar

(Photo credit: Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)