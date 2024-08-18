What If KORN Wrote "Don't Speak" by NO DOUBT? (Video)
August 18, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Korn wrote the No Doubt hit, "Don't Speak". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.
Following the announcement and sellout of their milestone 30th anniversary show in Los Angeles, two-time Grammy-award winning band, Korn, has announced their 2024 run of shows across North America.
The rock cultural icons will embark on the 25-date Live Nation produced tour featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox, beginning September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Tour dates:
September
12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
October
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ (SOLD OUT)
6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>
18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
* Festival Performance
^ Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended
> Not a Live Nation Date