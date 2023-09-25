When 2 Worlds Collide: Football Stadiums Become Rock Venues

Football stadiums aren’t just home to sports events - no, in fact, they have often transformed into massive entertainment arenas for some of the biggest rock concerts in the world. These huge venues have seen performances by some of the most iconic rock bands and artists in the world - attracting thousands of music lovers.

So, let's look at some of those football stadiums that have been home to some of the most unforgettable rock concerts ever.

Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium isn’t just the most iconic stadium in London - but one of the best in the world. Unsurprisingly, it also has a history of hosting rock concerts. In fact, it's the site of the historic Live Aid concert in 1985, featuring some of the biggest rock acts of the time - Queen, U2 and numerous other legendary acts. There is no doubt that Queen's performance during this event is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock performances ever. Wembley has also been home to concerts by legends such as Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones - and even the real Slim Shady, Eminem.

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Camp Nou is generally the home to FC Barcelona - one of the names always at the top of Champions League betting... and it has witnessed some insane football matches over the years. However, it has also witnessed some equally insane rock concerts as well, with one of the most memorable events being Bruce Springsteen's "The River Tour" in 2016. The Boss played to a crowd of over 65,000 fans - and we’re sure that they won’t forget a single second.

Camp Nou's expansive pitch and grandstands provide an extraordinary setting for large-scale concerts. While it may not host as many concerts as some other stadiums, when it does, it becomes an unforgettable experience for fans and artists alike.

Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Maracanã Stadium, famous for many reasons - including hosting the 1950 FIFA World Cup final, has also been the stage for some pretty memorable rock concerts. Back in 1988, a historic event known as "Rock in Rio" took place at the stadium, which featured iconic acts like AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Queen.

However, much more recently, in 2019, the Swedish metal band Metallica took to the stage at Maracanã Stadium as part of their WorldWired Tour and played to tens of thousands of fans.

San Siro, Milan

San Siro is the home ground of both AC Milan and Inter Milan. It has also been the site of lots of rock concerts over the years, with one of the most memorable being the U2 360° Tour in 2009, where the Irish rock band blew the audience away with their iconic stage setup - The Claw.

As well as U2, San Siro has also hosted artists including Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay. With its iconic twin towers and capacity to hold more than 80,000 fans, it’s the perfect place for major music events.

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Moving over to the US, The Rose Bowl, which is famous for its annual college football game and iconic New Year's Day Rose Parade, has also been a host to some of the biggest rock concerts in the country. One of the standout events was U2's 2017 The Joshua Tree Tour.

The stadium's massive grounds have also welcomed other world-famous acts including The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and even Queen B. With its incredible sporting and musical history and stunning backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, this is a pretty special setting for rock concerts.

Ultimately, football stadiums all across the globe have played a huge role in the history of rock music and have staged some of the most iconic concerts ever. These massive venues may have originally been designed for sporting events, but they have more than proven their adaptability in hosting massive rock performances - and created unforgettable memories for both fans of sports and music.