WINTERAGE Reveals "Orpheus And Eurydice" Video

Symphonic power metal band Winterage has issued a video for the song "Orpheus And Eurydice", taken from their new album The Inheritance Of Beauty, which was released on January 15, 2021 via Scarlet Records.

According to the band, “The song displays the wide spectrum of sounds and influences within Winterage’s music: from power metal to opera singing, violin melodies, folk interludes and symphonic orchestrations. It tells the ancient story of Orpheus and his descent into hell in the presence of Hades, in order to bring his wife Eurydice back to life. The video climax is reached during their ascension to earth when he turns his glance to her (quoting ‘The Metamorphoses’ by Ovid)."

The theme of Winterage's new album, The Inheritance Of Beauty, is the fight of beauty against decadence. Botticelli's Venus, representing authentic art, has turned back to stare at our world: what she sees is decadence, forgetfulness of art's values and the forsaking of Nature. The inheritance of real beauty is hidden in the essence of human beings and artists can give it new life.

Tracklisting:

"Ouverture"

"The Inheritance Of Beauty"

"The Wisdom Of Us"

"Of Heroes And Wonders"

"The Mutineers"

"Orpheus And Eurydice"

"Chain Of Heaven"

"La Morte Di Venere"

"Oblivion Day"

"The Amazing Toymaker"

"Of Heroes And Wonders" Lyric Video: