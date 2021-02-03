WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Releases Teaser For New MAMMOTH WVH Song "You're To Blame"

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a teaser for "You're To Blame", the upcoming song from his solo band, Mammoth WVH. Check it out below:



Wolfgang and Mammoth WVH, will make their live debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 11. Check local listings for broadcast time in your area.

The band hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with their single, “Distance”. The song also hit the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #9 and #1 and #2 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts. The emotional video for the song can be found below.

Mammoth WVH features Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar / Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), Ronnie Ficaro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums / Tremonti).

(Photo - Travis Shinn)