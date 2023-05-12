WOLFMOTHER Announce European Tour, Release New Single "Stay A Little Longer"; Music Video
May 12, 2023, an hour ago
Internationally acclaimed rock band, Wolfmother, is set to embark on their most extensive European tour to date, featuring an incredible lineup of 37 festival and headliner shows across the continent. The band is also excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer", accompanied by a music video (see below).
Renowned for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, Wolfmother has earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim worldwide. With an impressive discography that includes hits like "Woman," "Joker And The Thief," and "Victorious," the band continues to push the boundaries of rock music.
The upcoming European tour promises to be an extraordinary musical journey for fans, showcasing Wolfmother's unparalleled energy and showmanship. From monumental festival stages to intimate headliner performances, audiences can expect a truly unforgettable experience.
Tour dates:
June
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks Festival
03 - Ulm, Germany - Ulmer Zelt
08 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival
10 - Matten bei Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
16 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - O Son Do Camino Festival
17 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Paqui
18 - Mislata, Spain - Repvblicca
23 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
24 - Budapest, Hungary - 120th Harley Davidson Celebrations
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
30 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
July
1 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
2 - IFerrara, Italy - Ferrara Comfort Festival
6 - Paris, France - Le Trianon
7 - Zottegem, Belgium - Rock Zottegem
8 - Andijk, Netherlands - Dijkpop Festival
9 - Pistoia, Italy - Pistoia Blues Festival
13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Bartschkapp
15 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
19 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
20 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Honberg Sommer Festival
22 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross
26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
28 - Gijon, Spain - Tsunami Festival
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Jytäkesä Go- Go Festival
August
3 - Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands - Dicky Woodstock Festival
4 - Notodden, Norway - Notodden Blues Festival
5 - Ponte de Lima, Portugal - Festival Ponte De Lima
11 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak Festival
12 - Eschwege, Germany - Open Flair Festival
17 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
18 - Lierop, Netherlands - Nirwana Tuinfeest
19 - Charleville- Mézières, France - Cabaret Vert Festival
In addition to the tour announcement, the band has unveiled their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer". The song captures the essence of Wolfmother's iconic sound, featuring soaring vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and a captivating melody that will resonate with listeners.
Accompanying the single is a music video, which can be viewed below: