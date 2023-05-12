WOLFMOTHER Announce European Tour, Release New Single "Stay A Little Longer"; Music Video

Internationally acclaimed rock band, Wolfmother, is set to embark on their most extensive European tour to date, featuring an incredible lineup of 37 festival and headliner shows across the continent. The band is also excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer", accompanied by a music video (see below).

Renowned for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, Wolfmother has earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim worldwide. With an impressive discography that includes hits like "Woman," "Joker And The Thief," and "Victorious," the band continues to push the boundaries of rock music.

The upcoming European tour promises to be an extraordinary musical journey for fans, showcasing Wolfmother's unparalleled energy and showmanship. From monumental festival stages to intimate headliner performances, audiences can expect a truly unforgettable experience.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks Festival

03 - Ulm, Germany - Ulmer Zelt

08 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

10 - Matten bei Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

16 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - O Son Do Camino Festival

17 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Paqui

18 - Mislata, Spain - Repvblicca

23 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

24 - Budapest, Hungary - 120th Harley Davidson Celebrations

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

30 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

July

1 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

2 - IFerrara, Italy - Ferrara Comfort Festival

6 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

7 - Zottegem, Belgium - Rock Zottegem

8 - Andijk, Netherlands - Dijkpop Festival

9 - Pistoia, Italy - Pistoia Blues Festival

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Bartschkapp

15 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

16 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

19 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

20 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Honberg Sommer Festival

22 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross

26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Gijon, Spain - Tsunami Festival

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Jytäkesä Go- Go Festival

August

3 - Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands - Dicky Woodstock Festival

4 - Notodden, Norway - Notodden Blues Festival

5 - Ponte de Lima, Portugal - Festival Ponte De Lima

11 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak Festival

12 - Eschwege, Germany - Open Flair Festival

17 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

18 - Lierop, Netherlands - Nirwana Tuinfeest

19 - Charleville- Mézières, France - Cabaret Vert Festival

In addition to the tour announcement, the band has unveiled their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer". The song captures the essence of Wolfmother's iconic sound, featuring soaring vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and a captivating melody that will resonate with listeners.

Accompanying the single is a music video, which can be viewed below: