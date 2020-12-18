WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce European Tour With BLOOD INCANTATION And STYGIAN BOUGH

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced their return to the stage. The band will be blazing across Europe in fall 2021 with the merciless Blood Incantation and Stygian Bough (a collaboration between Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin).

Wolves In The Throne Room comments: “This will be a tour to remember. Join us!!!"

Ticket available on December 21, here.

Tour dates:

October

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

14.10.21 (DK) Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora

16 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant

23 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

27 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

28 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

29 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

31 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

November

2 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

3 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

4 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

5 - Dunkirk, France - Les 4Ecluses

6 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

7 - London, UK - Heaven

9 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 1

11 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

12 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

13 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

(Photo - Peter Beste)