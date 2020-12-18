WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce European Tour With BLOOD INCANTATION And STYGIAN BOUGH
December 18, 2020, an hour ago
Wolves In The Throne Room have announced their return to the stage. The band will be blazing across Europe in fall 2021 with the merciless Blood Incantation and Stygian Bough (a collaboration between Bell Witch and Aerial Ruin).
Wolves In The Throne Room comments: “This will be a tour to remember. Join us!!!"
Ticket available on December 21, here.
Tour dates:
October
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
14.10.21 (DK) Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
15 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora
16 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
19 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant
23 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
27 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte
28 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
29 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
31 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
November
2 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
3 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
4 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
5 - Dunkirk, France - Les 4Ecluses
6 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
7 - London, UK - Heaven
9 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 1
11 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
12 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
13 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
(Photo - Peter Beste)