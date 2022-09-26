WOR Announces American Invasion Tour

North Carolina-based groove metal warriors, WoR, have announced that they will be hitting the road for the American Invasion Tour with Hemlock, Summoner's Circle, Casket Robbery, Scars Of Atrophy, Fused By Defiance, and Squidhammer. The tour kicks off in Nashville, TN on September 25 and will see the band trek across 18 US states until ending it in Richmond, VA on November 11. The supporting bands will be playing on selected dates listed below.

“We are extremely excited to be heading out on the American Invasion tour, a six week trek across the United States with some amazing bands! We’ve got a couple surprises in the set including playing some brand new songs from our upcoming second album!," says guitarist Ben Kaiser

Tour dates:

September

25 - Nashville, TN - The End #

26 - Knoxville, TN - Brickyard Bar #

27 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 #

28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero #

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits*

October

1 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior On The River*

2 - Crestview, FL - Jimmy's Jukebox #

3 - Metairie, LA - The Twist Of Lime #

7 - Lawton, OK - The Railhead Saloon*

10 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater $

2 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's $

13 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill $

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Warehouse 508*

16 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater &

17 - Spring Valley, CA - Bancroft Bar & +

18 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut & +

22 - Lynnwood, WA - The Vessel Taphouse +

26 - Denver, CO - Your Mom's House +

30 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music =

31 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House =

November

1 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern =

2 - Maple Heights, OH - Maple Grove Tavern =

3 - Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine Society =

4 - Winchester, VA - The Monument =

5 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar & Grill =

* - WoR Only

# - Hemlock (9.25 - 10.3)

$ - Summoner's Circle (10.10 - 10.13)

% - Casket Robbery (10.10 - 10.13)

& - Scars Of Atrophy (10.16 - 10.18)

+ - Fused By Defiance (10.17 - 10.26)

= - Squidhammer (10.30 - 11.5)