WORMED Release “Bionic Relic” Playthrough Video

Spanish technical death metal masters Wormed are now streaming a brand new playthrough video for the song "Bionic Relic," which is taken from 2019's sci-fi EP, Metaportal.

Wormed comment: "We're not fans of playthroughs, but since this world is changing and we haven't played anywhere for a year (!!!) we thought you would like to enjoy a display of a Metaportal track, 'Bionic Relic' with the full band. This was recorded on different planets. We live light years from each other and it's quite hard to be all together for recording any footage. Become a 'Bionic Relic' with us!"

Metaportal was released on July 19, 2019 and can be streamed, downloaded, and ordered here.

"Cryptoubiquity" lyric video:

"Remote Void":

Lineup:

Phlegeton: vocals

Migueloud: guitars

Guillemoth: bass

V-Kazar: drums