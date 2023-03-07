WRATHCHILD Return With New Lineup

British glam metal vets, Wrathchild, are back with a new lineup. Formerly known as Wrathchild UK and Rocky Shades Wrathchild, the band will now operate under the name Wratchchild.

A message posted at the band's official Facebook page states: "Rocky Shades Wrathchild will now be officially known as “Wrathchild” since the ownership of the much disputed and controversial trademark and legacy has been returned to its co creator and motormouth frontman Rocky Shades.

The new Wrathchild is the 5-piece band that should have been since day 1 and is considerably heavier than its older incarnation. The original members have either retired or turned their back on the genre that made them.

The present lineup is:

Rocky Wrekkless Shades - Vox Vandal

Gaz Wilde - sleazoid skinslammer

Jonny Suicide - 4 string thunder box

Oz Paul - 6 string razor lazer

Bret Patrucci - Sonic chainsaw

Wrathchild are currently in talks with a major American management company and a few interested record labels but are set to release their own single imminently called 'Still Here In The Freak Show' this will be uploaded to a brand new pending website and a video will follow later. The B-side of said single is a reworked rerecorded version of fan favourite 'Trash Queen'.

The band are currently rehearsing for their live shows to come but are doing a couple of warm up shows to give the public a taste of the new sound at:

Hard Rock Hell – Great Yarmouth – Saturday 11th March 2023

The Billsley Rock Club - Birmingham – Saturday 8th April 2023

New social media links to “Wrathchild” will be anounced soon.There is even talk of including one of the Wrathchild tracks in an up and coming season of the “Peacemaker” TV show. In the meantime be patient and they will party in your neighbourhood soon."





