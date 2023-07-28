X JAPAN Release "Angel", Their First New Single In Eight Years; Audio

One of the most successful rock groups in Japanese history, X Japan, has released their first new single in eight years, "Angel".

X Japan has achieved legendary status among rock fans worldwide, making a buzz at Coachella, headlining major venues such as Wembley Arena and Madison Square Garden, and selling out Japan’s 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record 18 times.

The last single from X Japan was 2015’s "Born To Be Free", and the critically-acclaimed documentary film about the band, We Are X, was released in 2018 in 30 countries, winning awards at the SXSW and Sundance Film Festivals.

With music and lyrics by X Japan leader, composer, drummer, and pianist Yoshiki, the band's latest release is one of their most personal and emotional ballads. "Angel" is distributed globally by Melodee Music/Ingrooves/Virgin Music Group.

Recently, X Japan became the center of controversy when Elon Musk announced he was rebranding Japanese Twitter as "X Japan", causing fans across the globe to respond in support of the band's trademark and supporting them as the country's only true "X Japan”.

Led by composer, drummer, and pianist Yoshiki, the band has sold more than 30 million albums, singles, and videos combined, sold out Japan's 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome 18 times, and played to millions of fans around the world.

In 1997, at the height of their success, the band broke up. In early 2007, Yoshiki and vocalist Toshl reunited, and later that year X Japan officially reformed.

The band launched its reunion in 2008 with 3 nights at the Tokyo Dome. In 2010, X Japan performed for the first time at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Immediately following the festival, X Japan played the biggest concert in its history, selling out two consecutive shows at Japan’s Nissan Stadium, filling 140,000 seats. The band then launched their first North American tour, selling out across the US and Canada.

X Japan made their Coachella debut in 2018, and the band performed three sold-out concerts at Makuhari Messe in September 2018 for 100,000 fans. The current line-up of X Japan is Yoshiki (drums/piano/composer), Toshi (vocals), Pata (guitar), Heath (bass), Sugizo (violin/guitar).