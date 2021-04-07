YARDBIRDS - Super Deluxe Edition Of Self-Titled Debut, aka "Roger The Engineer", To Arrive In May; Includes Remastered Version Of "Happenings Ten Years Time Ago" Feat. JIMMY PAGE, JOHN PAUL JONES

Demon Records presents the ultimate reissue of the Yardbirds’ 1966 album Yardbirds, (often known as ‘Roger The Engineer’.) Recorded by the classic lineup of Jeff Beck, Keith Relf, Jim McCarty, Chris Dreja and Paul Samwell-Smith, the band began exploring new sonic territories, pushing their blues-rock sound into the realms of the avant-garde, psychedelia and Indian music. Using original tapes, this super deluxe edition features new and definitive remastering by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR, overseen by original album producer Paul Samwell-Smith.

"Remastering this album has been a joy. To hear the tracks sounding just as we heard them all those years ago while we were recording them - energetic, edgy, and in your face - is an unexpected treat. In 1966, it was a rare and exciting opportunity to be given a recording studio for 5 days and allowed to experiment. That excitement still shows." - Paul Samwell-Smith

Includes:

- Yardbirds in mono – Remastered from the original British 1⁄4” mono master tapes, newly transferred for this release at Abbey Road Studios. Pressed on 180g blue vinyl, housed in a replica of the original British album sleeve.

- Yardbirds in stereo – Considered by producer Paul Samwell-Smith to be the definitive version of the album, the stereo mix has been remastered from the 1⁄4” master tapes which were newly transferred for this release at Alchemy Mastering at AIR. Pressed on 180g red vinyl, housed in a replica of the ultra-rare German sleeve.

- "Happenings Ten Years Time Ago" 7” – The classic psychedelic single (featuring future Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones) has been newly remastered for this release. Pressed on white vinyl.

- 3 CDs - Featuring the mono and stereo mixes of the album on CDs 1 and 2 and bonus tracks on CD 3. Highlights on CD 3 include newly remastered non-album singles, rare alternate versions, and a previously unreleased early mix of "Turn Into Earth" which reveals a searing guitar solo by Jeff Beck.

- 24-page 12” x 12” booklet – Includes rare memorabilia and photographs, an exclusive introduction by Jeff Beck, testimonials by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and MC5’s Wayne Kramer, plus an extensive essay and track-by-track liner notes by David French based on new interviews with Jimmy Page, Paul Samwell-Smith, Jim McCarty and Simon Napier- Bell.

- A2 fold-out poster inspired by the original "Over, Under, Sideways, Down" single release advertisement.

