YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "I Was Offered A Gig In KISS... I Didn't End Up With An Ankh On My Face"

Yngwie Malmsteen has revealed that Ian Gillan isn't a fan of his, and that there were "murmurs" of an approach from Deep Purple, as well as a number of artists over the years. The Swedish guitarist made his comments in a brand new interview with eonmusic while promoting new album Parabellum.

When asked by the site if he had been approached by any big names during his career, he replied; "Yeah, of course. Quite a lot, actually."

Going on to list a number of acts, all of whom sought out his services, Yngwie said; "I was offered a gig in UFO, I was offered a gig with David Lee Roth. There was some murmur about the Ozzy thing. Ronnie James Dio, he talked about it all the time."

More surprisingly, the guitar virtuoso also revealed that Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons had sought out his services, presumably for the role that was eventually filled by Vinnie Vincent in 1982.

"When I actually lived in Sweden", he said, "I was offered a gig in KISS. The wanted to talk to me. They called me up, and the guy said; “are you hot?”, and then he asked me; “are you six feet tall?”, and I’m metric, right? I’m 6’3, I’m actually quite tall, I’m 192cm, so I said; “no, I’m 192”, and he goes; “what the fuck’s that?!”, so they never called back, so I didn’t end up with an ankh on my face!"

It was when asked if he was ever approached by Deep Purple that Malmsteen made the revelation that Ian Gillan doesn't appear to be a fan. "There was murmurs", he said; "Me and Roger Glover always got along. I got along with Richie Blackmore too, but Ian Gillan, for some reason he… I did a show with him once, and we had the greatest time, it was a lot of fun, but then I did a tour with him a few years ago, and he didn’t seem to like me a lot, so I don’t know."

Read the entire interview here.

Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves At The Door"

"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"

"Relentless Fury"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"

"Eternal Bliss"

"Toccata"

"God Particle"

"Magic Bullet"

"(Fight) The Good Fight"

"Sea Of Tranquility"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:

“Relentless Fury”:

"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:

Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.

Dates:

November

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre

23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall

24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

28 - Richmond, VA - The National

30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

December

1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater

9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club

12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall