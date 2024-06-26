ZIMMERS HOLE – M-Theory Audio To Reissue First Two Albums In August

M-Theory Audio will present the first two seminal albums from Canadian metal misfits Zimmers Hole on digipak CD and limited-edition vinyl. Both albums were originally released on HevyDevy Records, the label started by Devin Townsend (Strapping Young Lad, Steve Vai, Solo), and these versions, which were initially released on vinyl in 2018 by Scrape Records, are being reissued through M-Theory Audio with full cooperation from the band. The artwork on these versions were done by renowned artist Travis Smith (Nevermore, Avenged Sevenfold, Opeth, Overkill) with limited-edition (100) colored vinyl variants and CDs available.

Preorder now at this location.

Zimmers Hole began life as a side-project for two members of Strapping Young Lad, notably guitarist Jed Simon and bassist Byron Stroud, who have each played for such bands as Fear Factory, Tenet, 3 Inches of Blood, Frontline Assembly, and more along with friend and vocalist Chris Valagoa, plus Steven Wheeler on drums. Not taking themselves too seriously, the lyrical content took inspiration from many comedic anecdotes from tours past and other randomness.

Originally released in 1997, Zimmers Hole’s debut album Bound By Fire was unleashed to the masses and received praise across the metal world. The album, which was produced by Devin Townsend (Gwar, Lamb of God, Soilwork), featured 15 songs of madness, both lyrically and musically. The band blended thrash, death metal, and seemingly everything heavy seamlessly throughout the songs, which only a band such as Zimmers Hole can do. Once again produced by Devin Townsend, Zimmers Hole’s follow-up album Legion Of Flames was released in 2001 and continued where the first album left off with 20 songs of pure insanity from these twisted minds.

After the demise of Strapping Young Lad in 2007, Zimmers Hole recruited fellow SYL alum Gene Hoglan (also of Dark Angel, Death, Testament) on drums and dedicated themselves to the band full-time, signing a deal with Century Media for their third and final album When You Were Shouting At The Devil... We Were In League With Satan.