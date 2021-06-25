ZZ TOP Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour
June 25, 2021, 43 minutes ago
ZZ Top have announced dates for a massive North American tour, kicking off on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa, and stretching through May 2022 in St Johns, Newfoundland.
“To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century,” says drummer Frank Beard. Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons adds, “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it!”
Visit zztop.com/tour to purchase tickets.
Tour dates:
July
16 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair
17 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
18 - Louisville, KY - Waterfront Park
21 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
23 - New Lenox, IL - Village Commons
24 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4-H Fair
25 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
28 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
31 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures
August
1 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
3 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
4 - Alexandria, LA - Rapides Paris Coliseum
6 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre
7 - Washington, MO - Washington Town & Country Fair
8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground
12 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
14 - Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom - Silver Legacy Casino
15 - Grande Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino
17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
19 - Maryville, WA - Tulalip Amphitheater
20 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino
21 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
24 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
September
11 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park
12 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
14 - Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
15 - Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse
17 - Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cover at Harrah's Casino
18 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Festival
19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
21 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
22 - Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park
23 - Frederick, MD - Frederick Fairgrounds
25 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
28 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
30 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex
October
1 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena
2 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget
4 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
10 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
November
6 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater
9 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock International
13 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
16 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts
17 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater
20 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College
21- Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
23 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
27 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center
28 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center
December
3 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Hotel
4 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
5 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium
7 - Abilene, TX - Taylor County Coliseum
11 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
12 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
April 2022
23 - Abborsford, BC - Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
24 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagen Events Centre
26 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre
27 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center
30 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino
May 2022
3 - Brandon, MB - Keystone Centre
4 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
8 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
10 - Halifax, NS - Halifax Scotiabank Centre
13 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre
14 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre