ZZ TOP Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour

ZZ Top have announced dates for a massive North American tour, kicking off on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa, and stretching through May 2022 in St Johns, Newfoundland.

“To say we’re looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century,” says drummer Frank Beard. Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons adds, “ZZ is coming on strong. Let’s get it!”

Visit zztop.com/tour to purchase tickets.

Tour dates:

July

16 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair

17 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

18 - Louisville, KY - Waterfront Park

21 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

23 - New Lenox, IL - Village Commons

24 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4-H Fair

25 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

28 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

31 - Valdosta, GA - Wild Adventures

August

1 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

3 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

4 - Alexandria, LA - Rapides Paris Coliseum

6 - Camdenton, MO - Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre

7 - Washington, MO - Washington Town & Country Fair

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground

12 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

14 - Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom - Silver Legacy Casino

15 - Grande Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

19 - Maryville, WA - Tulalip Amphitheater

20 - Lewiston, ID - Clearwater River Casino

21 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

24 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

September

11 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – Henry Maier Festival Park

12 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

14 - Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

15 - Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

17 - Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cover at Harrah's Casino

18 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Festival

19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

21 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

22 - Doswell, VA - Meadow Event Park

23 - Frederick, MD - Frederick Fairgrounds

25 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

28 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

30 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium @ The Macon Centreplex

October

1 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena

2 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget

4 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

10 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

November

6 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

9 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock International

13 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

16 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts

17 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater

20 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College

21- Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

23 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

27 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center

28 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center

December

3 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort and Hotel

4 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

5 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium

7 - Abilene, TX - Taylor County Coliseum

11 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

12 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

April 2022

23 - Abborsford, BC - Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

24 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagen Events Centre

26 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre

27 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center

30 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

May 2022

3 - Brandon, MB - Keystone Centre

4 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

8 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

10 - Halifax, NS - Halifax Scotiabank Centre

13 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre

14 - St. John's, NL - Mile One Centre