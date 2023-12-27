ZZ TOP, CHEAP TRICK, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON Members Among Artists To Be Honoured At 7th Vegas Rocks! Magazine Awards

Sally Steele's 7th Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards is set to be a very special show as it is celebrating Vegas Rocks! Magazine's 20th Anniversary as well. It will be seen live all over the world through Vegas Rocks! Magazine and Sally Steele’s YouTube and social media platforms. The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Headliners who will be appearing in person to be honoured are superstars Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) and Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) who will be receiving “Lifetime Achievement In Music” awards.

Artists also slated to appear and to be honoured include: Kip Winger, Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult who will also be receiving “Lifetime Achievement In Music” awards. Other national artists appearing to be honoured include: Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK's Priest), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Lizzy Borden, Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio) Blas Elias (Slaughter), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Danny Koker and Count’s 77, Frankie Moreno, Robert Sarzo, Crashing Wayward, Jason Walker & The Majestic 12. Many more stars and special guests to be announced.

Producer and host of the event, Sally Steele Vegas Rocks! Magazine’s Publisher says: “We are thrilled to honor and recognize such great music artists like Billy Gibbons and Rick Nielsen and so many other Rock artists who have made brilliant contributions to music over the decades."

The event will be preceded by a Grand Rock n’ Roll Royal Red Carpet media event at 6 PM with appearances by major celebrities and some of the most famous rock artists in the music industry in front of the National Media. The event will be held at Sam’s Town Live Event Center. Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV 89122. The show starts at 8 PM.

