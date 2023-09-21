BECK BOGERT AND APPICE – Live In Japan 1973 / Live In London 1974

For many, the 'power trio' ruled during the late '60s and early '70s – Cream, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Grand Funk, James Gang, ZZ Top, etc. But one trio that was quite possibly the most powerful of them all was a short-lived one, and as a result, is oft-overlooked – Beck Bogert and Appice (featuring Jeff Beck, Tim Bogert, and Carmine Appice). Lasting for only a single self-titled studio album (issued in 1973), a year later the band was kaput – while plotting what was a proposed sophomore release. However, most long-time fans of the band are well-aware that a Japan-only live album was also issued before the band's end, Live in Japan.

Now, the Live in Japan release has been combined with a previously unreleased concert recording, resulting in Live in Japan 1973/Live in London 1974. And as evidenced throughout the recordings, the trio sounded even heavier live, as evidenced by such kick ass renditions of “Lady,” “Superstition,” and “Black Cat Moan.”

But the real story with this release is the inclusion of tunes that were apparently set to be recorded for their never-completed second studio disc – “Satisfied,” “Solid Lifter,” “Jizz Whizz,” etc.

The only criticism is the inclusion of rather clunky stage banter, such the intro to the tune “Laughin' Lady,” where a member (apparently Appice) states, “We'll slow it down for all the ladies, and the old ladies, and the young ladies, and the couples, and the ugly ladies, and good looking ladies." But from a musical standpoint, Live in Japan 1973/Live in London 1974 simply rocks…ferociously.