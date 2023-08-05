BRIAN MAY + FRIENDS – Star Fleet Sessions

1983 was largely an off-year for both Queen and Van Halen. Queen was entirely absent from the road, while Van Halen played a total of 17 shows (16 in South America, and 1 gigantic gig Stateside at the US Festival) – while both bands plotted their next studio releases which would arrive the following year (The Works for Queen, 1984 for Van Halen).

So, when Queen guitarist Brian May found himself smitten by a TV show that his young son was enjoying at the time, the children’s sci-fi series X-Bomber – as well as the show’s theme song – he decided to pay tribute. And he reached out to several respected musicians, including none other than Edward Van Halen, plus bassist Phil Chen (best known for his work with Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck) and drummer Alan Gratzer (REO Speedwagon), as well as Queen’s then-touring keyboardist (Fred Mandel).

The resulting session resulted in the long-forgotten 3-track EP, Star Fleet, which has now received the full ‘box set’ treatment. In addition to all the expected goodies (poster, booklet, pin, etc.), we get to experience the three Fleet tracks, which prove to be fun listens – a reworking of the X-Bomber theme now titled “Star Fleet,” the melodic rocker “Let Me Out,” and the jam fest “Blues Breaker.”

Is it a groundbreaking rock release? No. Is it fun to hear Sir Brian and King Edward let their hair down and let their fingers fly on the Red Special and the Frankenstrat all these years later? Absolutely.