CADAVER - The Age Of The Offended

August 4, 2023, 19 minutes ago

(Nuclear Blast)

Greg Pratt

Rating: 8.0

That album title is a red flag, real old-man-yells-at-cloud stuff, but when it comes from one of extreme metal's most underrated slicers and grinders, eh, I'll forge ahead. 

And I'm quickly reminded why I enjoy this band's sound so much, the slippery blackened thrash grinding of, well, “Postapocalyptic Grinding” kicking things off nicely and leading into the awesome “Scum Of The Earth”, which showcases a bit of accessible (!) groove (!), while the title track plods along with a sideways lockstep and an ice-cold feel I always appreciate from this band's second life. 

And speaking of groove, “The Shrink” shows how extremity and groove can co-exist, the song a sludge trudge with a vicious amount of open space to it. “The Drowning Man” grinds ugly and noisy, slippery and antagonistic, everything I find so appealing about this band. 

Then there's “Deadly Metal”, a punked-out Teutonic thrash knuckle-duster, Cadaver delivering with a knowing wink and nod a sound that is really truly their own, this freezing, blackened, grinding thrash that belongs to them and them only.



