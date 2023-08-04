CADAVER - The Age Of The Offended

That album title is a red flag, real old-man-yells-at-cloud stuff, but when it comes from one of extreme metal's most underrated slicers and grinders, eh, I'll forge ahead.

And I'm quickly reminded why I enjoy this band's sound so much, the slippery blackened thrash grinding of, well, “Postapocalyptic Grinding” kicking things off nicely and leading into the awesome “Scum Of The Earth”, which showcases a bit of accessible (!) groove (!), while the title track plods along with a sideways lockstep and an ice-cold feel I always appreciate from this band's second life.

And speaking of groove, “The Shrink” shows how extremity and groove can co-exist, the song a sludge trudge with a vicious amount of open space to it. “The Drowning Man” grinds ugly and noisy, slippery and antagonistic, everything I find so appealing about this band.

Then there's “Deadly Metal”, a punked-out Teutonic thrash knuckle-duster, Cadaver delivering with a knowing wink and nod a sound that is really truly their own, this freezing, blackened, grinding thrash that belongs to them and them only.