CRUEL FORCE - Dawn Of The Axe

Despite the Mayan/Aztec temple that adorns the cover, Cruel Force are a German outfit that laid dormant for a decade, prior to a '22 reactivated EP. Whereas earlier albums dabbled in ‘80s Teutonic thrash, the seven cuts comprising this release ("Azreal's Dawn" and "Watchtower Of Abra" are both less than 100 seconds instrumentals/intros) are firmly rooted in the heavier end of the NWOTHM, albeit with an accent on speed. As the name suggests, there's nothing pretty about Cruel Force, no pristine image and the guitar tones are likewise gritty. Wouldn't have it any other way!

Technically the title track, "At The Dawn Of The Axe" follows the aforementioned, drum heavy, Spanish Western tinged intro. Jumping into the deep end, with both feet (forcefully) planted on the accelerator, the Cruels announce their intent within a few blazing notes: "storm the gates at dawn!" Eventually they settle on a galloping pace, riffing axes flying overhead. Make no mistake, lyrically, this isn't Shakespeare, but who needs it to be? "Night Of Thunder" picks up, right where its predecessor left over. A swathe of guitar cuts through the bulldozing beat. By "Death Rides The Sky", the speedometer has found a couple extra RPMs, the titular phrase a shouted refrain destined for live crowds.

Built around a buzzsaw riff, initially "Devil's Dungeon" is a step down, in terms of rapidity, but then they seem to realize the "mistake", rectifying a return to full bore. Just to completely throw a spanner in the works, midway through, there's a lengthy, embellishment of jangly guitar (almost like two songs melded into one, especially since lyrics disappear almost entirely), before a return to the frenetic. An uncharacteristic slow stomp (and Middle Eastern rhythm) herald "Across The Styx', which soon reactivates the swarming hive. It will alternate between the two distinctively different tempos, for the remainder of its six minute running time. Paradoxically, "Power Surge" kicks off with a lengthy trip around the various cymbals.

The concluding "Realm Of Sands" employs all the above: speedy guitars, trips around the drum kits, temporary varying of tempo, gang vocals, extended instrumental passages...after it fades out, there's a solo acoustic guitar coda that truly ends the disc.

Enough good stuff to add to the list of bands to watch moving forward. Hope it's not another decade before we hear from them again!