DAVE LOMBARDO - Rites Of Percussion

For decades, Dave Lombardo has been considered one of metal’s top drummers. And the praise has certainly been deserved – especially his groundbreaking drum work on Slayer’s best/classic albums, and in particular, his impeccable double bass work.

In addition to Slayer, Lombardo has kept the beat for countless other renowned/respected bands (Misfits, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, Mr. Bungle, Fantômas, etc.), and has finally gotten around to issuing his first-ever solo effort, Rites Of Percussion.

As with most releases issued via Mike Patton’s Ipecac label, the all-instrumental Rites Of Percussion is not your standard rock record. With Lombardo’s drums leading the charge and no other traditional instruments utilized, the songs are often atmospheric (such as the album opening “Initiatory Madness”), rhythmic (“Journey Of The Host”), and haunting (“Interfearium”).

Long live Lombardo!