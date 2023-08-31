EXMORTUS - Necrophony

Classical shredders Exmortus are back and the Los Angeles six-string slayers are shedding their sword and sorcery imagery for a horror aesthetic on sixth full-length and first under the Nuclear Blast banner, Necrophony.

Mixing Exmortus’ neoclassical thrashing death metal with stories from Poe’s Masque Of The Red Death and Dracula is a logical step for the band to take. Necrophony is elegantly terrifying and drawing from this well of inspiration has brought out the best in them.

The production level hits the sweet spot with a groovy, spirited bass and a strong, rough rhythm guitar with shining leads and the drums sit in the back keeping the rhythm, taking a backseat to the busy guitars and bass.

Mainman Jadran Gonzalez growls with the best of em’ and keeps it tight with these stories of terror. At 12 tracks and 53 minutes – that’s getting a little long, but it works in Exmortus’ favor as it doesn’t drag. Short, thrashing bursts are matched with two longer songs – including their longest one to date with the 8 minute “Darkest Of Knights.” While that one drags too much, there’s a real Megadeth “Tornado Of Souls” vibe in 7 minute swirl “Children Of The Night”. A masterclass in songwriting and technical precision.

The instrumentals are complete hits and are a calling card of Exmortus’ talent, especially with “Storm Of Strings” – a play on Vivaldi’s “Summer”. The ominous swaying and opener “Masquerade” leads to “Mask Of Red Death” and the riff and bass assault is second to none. They go for the throat in the early stages with “Oathbreaker” and “Mind Of Metal” following, each coming in with gripping riffs and solos.

“Prophecy” is too standard and would be better served for an EP, but there’s much to enjoy here. The whole vibe and theme of Necrophony is engaging and thoroughly entertaining. It’s a mad dash of horror, terror, aggression, grace, and sophistication all rolled into one. Check it out!