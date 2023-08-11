GREG PRATO – The 100 Greatest Songs Of Heavy Metal

Journalist, author, Greg Prato Presents...The 100 Greatest Songs of Heavy Metal, and as it states in the introduction, "these are the 100 best tunes according to Greg Prato. Still not satisfied? Then assemble your own bloody list!" So, how did my fellow BraveWords writer do? Hmm, ok, I'm going to start and end positive.

Yes, I counted, 70-ish choices I would probably pick. Either the band and song, or just the band and a different tune. And several of the bands like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica have two entries because of their contributions and influence laying the building blocks to heavy metal in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The top 25 includes all the staples, arena anthems and radio hits you'd expect on such a list. I wouldn't question that. "Paranoid", "Detroit Rock City", "Whole Lotta Love", "Holy Diver", "Highway Star", "Running With The Devil", "Stargazer", "The Trooper", "Master Of Puppets", you get the drill. But there are also a couple different additions which is nice to see, like "Sails Of Charon" from ‘70s era Scorpions, and Thin Lizzy's "Emerald".

But Soundgarden's "Slaves And Bulldozers" at #33? I know they are, with Alice In Chains, important contribution from the grunge sound, but it's an odd placement choice given who follows. Also, no need for two from them either. But then again seems like this is his taste as Mastodon, obscure ‘70s name Dust and the song "Suicide", Clutch’s "The Dragonfly" and Kyuss’ "Green Machine" (1992) songs are all similar Sabbathy distorted fuzzy sounds amongst the other ‘70s hard rock and ‘80s heavy metal.

King Crimson instrumental "Red", really? Blue Cheer "Summertime Blues" at #69 is proto for the time with those distorted guitars. Cream "Sunshine Of Your Love", ok, for influential purposes. A Jimi Hendrix and Beatles song too, ok. But all these more suited for a "greatest influences to Heavy Metal" list. Right?

Couple other choices I'm scratching my head. Really, Cheech and Chong "Earache My Eyes" at #50? Totally doesn't fit. Even worse, parody band Spinal Tap and "Big Bottom"??? It's a music comedy movie, and a great one at that. But again, look at the book title, these clowns have no place, only in a "great comedies of the ‘80s" ranking. And really, The Osmonds get a song on the list?

No! But my biggest complaint is Prato's comment about "hair" metal while talking about Quiet Riot's anthem "Metal Health (Bang Your Head)", which is only at #67? "By and large, hair metal was not exactly rich with durable guitar riffs". He could not be more wrong, just ask the sold-out arenas during the ‘80s, MTV and Headbangers Ball were littered with glam metal's killer memorable riffs and talented guitarists. Hell, Sirius XM's has a channel Hair Nation (and Deep Cuts). How can you pertain that comment to Dokken, Ratt, Motley Crüe, Leppard, Whitesnake, early Great White and Europe, W.A.S.P, and Stryper? So many riffs. I'm also insulted Twisted Sister's "You Can't Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll" is way down the list at #74.

I know, I let my personal connection to the music and knowledge effect the critique, but I can't help it. Especially since so many names were left out like Savatage, Helloween, Armored Saint, Overkill, Exodus, Y&T, Skid Row ("Youth Gone Wild"), Keel "The Right To Rock", Raven, Queensrÿche, Kreator, Metal Church, and Grim Reaper. And I'm just picking from the ‘80s. ‘90s, a whole other rabbit hole.

There are several of these books that have been done before, but what is good about Prato's perspective is more than half of these names and songs is what you should know, and if not, will learn about, rest is his taste.