HANOI ROCKS – The Days We Spent Underground 1981-1984

One of rock’s biggest ‘What if’s?’ remains, ‘What if Hanoi Rocks’ drummer Razzle didn’t die right as it appeared as though the band was on the verge of hitting it big?’ Hailing from Finland, the band – led by bleach blonde front man Michael Monroe – was arguably the first-ever true ‘hair metal’ band. But whereas the US hair metal hams that would hit it big later in the ‘80s seemed to use DLR-era VH as their main musical template, Hanoi were rougher, more ragged, and punkier.

And Hanoi Rocks at their raucous peak can now be studied and enjoyed in one fell swoop – with the arrival of the 5-CD The Days We Spent Underground 1981-1984. Included are the group’s first four studio albums, Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks (1981), Oriental Beat (1982), Self Destruction Blues (1982), and Back To Mystery City (1983), plus the live set All Those Wasted Years (1984).

And as evidenced by such standout tunes as “Taxi Driver,” “Motorvatin’”’ and “Tragedy,” it’s quite possible that if Razzle didn’t take that fateful car ride with Vince Neil on December 8, 1984, hair/glam metal may have turned out a whole lot dirtier and dangerous.