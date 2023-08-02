HAUNT - Golden Arm

Perhaps the hardest working man in metal, Trevor Church launched Haunt in 2017 and the quick jab of Golden Arm is already the band’s ninth-full length release. Churning out high quality trad heavy metal – the first three albums are essential and while some inconsistencies have been noticeable in the more recent efforts, Golden Arm’s Punch Out!! style of heavy metal is just what the band needed.

With the most recent albums nearing 40 minute lengths – Golden Arm is 8 songs totaling 27 minutes and the immediate, desperate nature works in the band’s favor – just hit em’ in the face and go for the knockout. Church and co. make use of every hard-hitting riff and solo with up-tempo, speeding rhythms without sacrificing the use of hooks and strong chorus work. Church’s vocals are energetic and show serious grit like a boxer in the pit. The only laid-back track is first single “Fight The Good Fight” which isn’t emblematic of Golden Arm, but serves as a fist-thruster and call to triumph over one’s obstacles.

Closer “The Horses Mouth” might be Haunt’s fastest song yet and amazes with sheer speed and violence which hasn’t been their calling card. Golden Arm doesn’t sound like a veteran fighter, but more like a fledgling boxer just letting loose, trying to make a name for themselves. For those still not aware – it’s time to get in the ring with Haunt.