OUTLAW – Reaching Beyond Assiah

Outlaw sounds like a name befitting of a ‘70s influenced trad metal band, but alas this is melodic black metal formed in Brazil. Reaching Beyond Assiah is the trio’s third full-length and first under AOP Records.

Outlaw will definitely remind of Watain and Dissection, but they attack with a mid-paced force while building up a sinister atmosphere. Opener “Bliss Of Soul” is like being sucked into a black hole with a spectral, menacing mid-paced effort with a hopeless atmosphere. The trio doesn’t back down from long songs – six of the seven cuts are at least 6 minutes making for a runtime of almost 45 minutes and for the most part it works – “To Burn This World And Dissolve The Flesh” moves through different tempos with screeching solos and slight violin work in the mid-section, but it cranks best in the beginning and end with a sturdy groove resembling trad metal.

“Beyond The Realms Of God” roars with furious energy after a 2 minute build up and stands out amongst the seven cuts as does the ripping “Everything That Becomes Nothing” is the shortest shot at 4:35 and an album like this could have used some more burners. Outlaw loves to utilize blastbeats and kick drumming to accentuate the spacey, cosmic environment the guitars employ – getting lost in a mid-paced wickedness – which is all well and good, but grows weary when overused. Convincing speed to offset the rumbling, stalking broodiness would work wonders to Reaching Beyond Assiah.

These dudes understand how to set a vibe and create a menacing presence so for that alone they are worth checking out and some will undoubtedly love it, but if you’re wanting some more speed and driving guitars then you may not enjoy this one as much.