TAILGUNNER - Guns For Hire

U.K. metallers Tailgunner fire their first full-length salvo with Guns For Hire – a sturdy trad metal attack. After dropping their debut EP in 2022 – Fireflash Records – the sublabel of Atomic Fire enlisted these men to the label and it’s plain to see why they’ve already gained a steady following.

There’s an obvious Iron Maiden influence just with the name alone – “Tailgunner” being the lead off track off No Prayer For The Dying and Tailgunner have already mastered the fine art of dueling leads guitars. They are thoroughly engaging and are worth replay value alone. Taking nods from Maiden and other heavy metal heroes, the guys blend their traditional metal values with speed metal and a dash of power and thrash. Craig Cairns (who also fronts power metal act Induction) leads the battalion with a clear vocal presence with a touch of grit and attitude. His voice and lyrics never go fully over-the-top as he retains an edge presenting these tracks filled with warfare, battle, and survival.

Tailgunner are at the best with buzzsaw speeds and soloing – “Futures Lost” and “White Death” are speed metal glory with strong chorus work while “Crashdive” headlines with its divebomb guitars differed with its victorious vocals. Would have flipped the first two tracks – the quickened “Guns For Hire” would have made for a better opener than the fist-pumping mid-paced flow of “Shadows Of War” and 8 minute closer “Rebirth” could have used some tightening while “Blood For Blood” seems like a last minute addition.

There’s much to like with Tailgunner’s Guns For Hire and for the most part they are right on target. Just tighten some of the songs because the baseline and potential for greatness is there. This is a good start and odds are some will really love this album.