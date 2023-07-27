TESLA – Full Throttle Live

Full Throttle Live was recorded live at the Full Throttle Saloon at the Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota. However, the back cover of the CD states July 2022, and Tesla’s official website indicates that the concert took place on August 8, 2022. Let’s call it Summer 2022 on the “Let’s Get Real!” Tour. Interestingly enough, this is the first release from Tesla to feature drummer Steve Brown, and he’s the first to be heard as the leadoff track, “Miles Away”, begins with Steve smacking the skins.

Produced by bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon, and mixed by Wheat, Full Throttle Live is Tesla sounding absolutely terrific! The nine songs on offer span the band’s entire career from “Changes”, originally released in 1986, to “Cold Blue Steel” from 2021 and “Time To Rock” unleashed in 2022. In fact, 1991’s Psychotic Supper is the only album from which two songs are pulled – “Call It What You Want” and “Edison’s Medicine”.

Opting for deeper tracks “Breakin’ Free” and “Lazy Days Crazy Nights” as opposed to the expected “Signs” or “Love Song” is greatly appreciated. Throughout each and every one of these songs, Tesla are completely invigorated, commanding the stage with vocalist Jeff Keith coming across as timeless. The bonus track is a very cool cover of Aerosmith’s “S.O.S. (Too Bad)”. Compared to the original, from 1974’s Get Your Wings, Tesla beef up the bottom end, while maintaining the intrinsic blooze groove. Crank it up!