THE SHREDDERZ – The Shredderz

“We are armed and ready to conquer every corner of the universe with our hell-powered bone-crushing riffs, earth-shattering beats and mind-blowing melodies.” Ok, count me in – I like the attitude from these five “misfits” The Shredderz on their self-titled full-length debut. And they don’t come alone – along for the ride guesting on tracks are George Lynch, Alex Skolnick, Gary Holt, Dan Lilker, Derrick Green as well as members from Revocation, Crypta, Brujeria, and The Black Dahlia Murder.

It’s easy to guess the style of these dudes as it’s speed metal with a thrashy punch and they largely live up to their name through the 11 tracks. They declare their intent in proper opener “Shredderz” (that follows spoken intro “Origins” courtesy of Sepultura’s Derrick Green) to shred the world and crush all posers. It’s done in a fun, tongue-in-cheek sort of way and that’s what the music is – fun, drive down the fast lane heavy metal.

The Shredderz are smart enough to not forget the importance of melody to offset the up-tempo numbers as the choruses provide a catchy hook in “The Beast” (feat. Gary Holt) and “Stonedrider”. The vocals, however, are a sticking point as they are nasally high and unfortunately remind of the horrid vocals of Thunderor, but as Thunderor was one-note and grating, there is thankfully some variety as it sometimes take a much more palatable grittier tone.

A stronger vocal presence could really propel these guys because the songs are there – “You Are The Devil” is an engaging instrumental and “Thunderpack” kills with shrilling speed with a boost from Crypta’s Jessica di Falchi and Taina Begamaschi. Closer “Birth Of The Wicked” features Nuclear Assault’s Dan Lilker, but it is not an expected rager as it opts for a doom, slower pace that ends the album on an ominous note.

Loads of potential here and eager to see what’s in store in The Shredderverse!