VISION DENIED - Age Of The Machine

Age Of The Machine is the wide ranging debut from twin guitar German quartet Vision Denied. Loosely a sci-fi concept album, in ten songs (with introductory voice-over, just in excess of an hour), the touchstones are progressive tinged metallers Evergrey and Kamelot, come the slow-to-medium tempo material, whereas the speedsters recall even bigger names.

Clean, mid-to-high vocal range, but well metered (no extremes), as "Two Worlds Collide" is a fine example of clickety-clack Germanic construction. There's a chugging Judas Priest undercurrent riding beneath the proggy rhythm. The throbbing electricity of "Broken Wings" (as well as the subdued vocal performance) is a virtual Tommy Karevik era Kamelot doppelganger, while the emotive, synthesized orchestral strings ballad, "Would You" should hit home with fans of Tom Englund (Evergrey/Redemption).

"Never Surrender" (not the Triumph gem) gets the blood pumping once again, while lively, albeit mid-paced "Seventh Galaxy" once again circles central Florida, for influences. "Indestructible",is the pick of the litter, with its Priest Firepower vibe (title track and/or "Rising From Ruins"). Great stuff! Pure speed, full Teutonic double bass drum gallop for "Beyond The Mirror" follow-up. The 6:18 "I Roam The Black" begins as an exercise in minimalism, but about half way through, someone throws a switch and intensity gradually rises, towards the end (with another narrative, as well). A dose of keyboards (including piano) in the undulating dynamics of culminating "Unchain The Light", but there's also plenty of time alotted a wicked guitar solo.

Initially restricted to just 500 pieces, independently produced, but wait for a bigger label to pick it up and reissue, globally. Classy.