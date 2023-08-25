WARMEN - Here For None

After the demise of Children of Bodom, keyboardist Janne Wirman reactivated Warmen, with his brother Antti (guitar). It's been nine years since their last release and as such, no longer need worry about comparisons to COB, in fact (at this point) most would probably welcome any favorable mention.

Witness the opening "Warmen Are Here For None", recalling the early days of Janne's old mates. Vocals are handled by former Norther/current Ensiferum singer Petri Lindroos and he sounds much more vicious on "The Driving Force", until that trademark keyboard/blazing guitar interplay kicks in. Grittier still, and more chaotic, with a nod to modern metal, on "A World Of Pain", Lindroos virtually snarling the words. But Wirman can't go too long without reverting to his bread and butter: speedy, yet tuneful six-string/keyboard interplay.

The logical successor to Bodom, in terms of sound, as well as possession legendary personnel, Warmen enter a new era. To call "Too Much, Too Late" mid-tempo, is a misnomer, especially when Antti goes off and given its surroundings. Let's call it groove, and leave it at that. Over modulated keys introduce "Night Terrors" another wildly energetic ride. Got to believe "Hell On Four Wheels" would have gotten a thumbs up from Alexi Laiho, especially when the spoken word titular phrase jumps right into a guitar wailing break, underpinned by Janne's keys. Heavy riffs greet "The End Of The Line", which also utilizes two-way police/medical radio communication.

A rolling pummeling, "Death's On Its Way", has a whining, squelching guitar. "The Cold Unknown" is another growling vox, mid-paced number, fading out, with a single guitar. Everyone these days is revisiting ‘80s New Wave acts for cover tunes and here, the Finns run through a lighthearted, but rough voiced, synthwave version of Ultravox's "Dancing With Tears In My Eyes" to end the disc.

Having spoken to Janne at Summer Breeze, this August, know how important this is to him. Welcome back!