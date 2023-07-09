WILD BEYOND - Wild Beyond

Wild Beyond – love the name, the logo, and the artwork. It’s just cool and evokes a cosmic fury and wonder. This self-titled work is their full-length debut out of Philadelphia and features Morgul Blade bassist Jimmy Viola plucking the strings on here too. And if you love bass work, Wild Beyond is the album for you as it is prominent in the mix. Unlike Morgul Blade however, Wild Beyond is a savage clash of black/thrash metal.

The drums are a nonstop pummel courtesy of Evan Madden while Edward Gonet III shrieks his way through this 30 minute assault of wicked distortion and raw atmosphere. They never got too technical and there is a pinch of prog in their compositions as the rapid riff construction whips away through a dissonant landscape. There’s a definite Voivod influence in the nebulous riffing of opener “In The Footsteps Of Mars” and as the record progresses, listeners will notice the tricky, complex rhythms and riff changes, but it doesn’t get over-the-top.

This isn’t just another blackened thrash outfit as the galactic maliciousness makes its intention clear and the similarities of Voivod, Vektor, and Cryptosis are there, but just imagine a blanket of black metal drumming over their tunes. “Frenzied At The Skull” masters the bludgeoning guitars and bass whilst working in a bobbing groove to lock on to.

The best part of Wild Beyond is there’s something different to pick up on each listen. It’s a grower with a pulsating dark energy. Check em’ out!