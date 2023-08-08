YES - Mirror To The Sky

Throughout their long and winding career, it’s been difficult to keep track of who’s in and who’s out of a Yes line-up on any given album. But on 23rd studio album overall, Mirror To The Sky, it’s the line-up that has been intact for the last few years – except for late drummer Alan White, who passed away in 2022 – vet members Steve Howe (guitar) and Geoff Downes (keyboards) are joined once more by Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass), and Jay Schellen (drums).

And despite the absence of other veteran/renowned Yes members (Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, the late Chris Squire, etc.), the essence of the group’s modern day, trademark sound (i.e., easier to digest prog) is very much on display throughout.

Case in point, such standout tracks as the album opening “Cut From The Stars,” “All Connected,” and the epic title track (which twists and turns for nearly 14 minutes). If you have a hankering for “melodic prog” provided by one of the genre’s founding fathers, point your Mirror To The Sky.