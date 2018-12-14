BravePicks 2018 – BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Grimmest Hits #17

The grimmer the better! Zakk Wylde and the crew blasted through the muck with an inspired set of songs and riffs that only Black Label Society can conjure up with Grimmest Hits. Although the music in not necessarily “grim”, the 12 tracks certainly hit on all cylinders melding heavy metal and psychedelic rock. A unique entry into the band’s storied career, Grimmest Hits rightfully takes its place with the #17 spot on our countdown.

The title Grimmest Hits seems to imply a Greatest Hits play on words; not so as this album contains 12 brand new, original songs. “Well that came about because the record company was like, ‘Zakk, are there any hits on this record?’ I said, ‘To answer your question, it’s rather bleak and grim.’ In order for it to be a Greatest Hits record, you need that one magical, important ingredient – hit songs. We don’t have any of those, so therefore, it can’t be a greatest hits record,” chuckles Zakk Wylde in a feature story with BW scribe Aaron Small. “That’s why it’s Grimmest Hits. Seriously, when someone listens to it, they go, ‘I don’t hear any hit songs on this record.’ Yeah, I know, Frank. That’s why it’s called Grimmest Hits, ya jackass! Then people say, ‘Oh it all makes sense to me. Now I know why these songs are so lousy’.”