BravePicks 2018 – BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Grimmest Hits #17
December 14, 2018, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!
BravePicks 2018
17) BLACK LABEL SOCIEY – Grimmest Hits (eOne)
The grimmer the better! Zakk Wylde and the crew blasted through the muck with an inspired set of songs and riffs that only Black Label Society can conjure up with Grimmest Hits. Although the music in not necessarily “grim”, the 12 tracks certainly hit on all cylinders melding heavy metal and psychedelic rock. A unique entry into the band’s storied career, Grimmest Hits rightfully takes its place with the #17 spot on our countdown.
The title Grimmest Hits seems to imply a Greatest Hits play on words; not so as this album contains 12 brand new, original songs. “Well that came about because the record company was like, ‘Zakk, are there any hits on this record?’ I said, ‘To answer your question, it’s rather bleak and grim.’ In order for it to be a Greatest Hits record, you need that one magical, important ingredient – hit songs. We don’t have any of those, so therefore, it can’t be a greatest hits record,” chuckles Zakk Wylde in a feature story with BW scribe Aaron Small. “That’s why it’s Grimmest Hits. Seriously, when someone listens to it, they go, ‘I don’t hear any hit songs on this record.’ Yeah, I know, Frank. That’s why it’s called Grimmest Hits, ya jackass! Then people say, ‘Oh it all makes sense to me. Now I know why these songs are so lousy’.”
BravePicks 2018 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
18) IHSAHN – Ámr (Candlelight / Spinefarm)
19) THE DEAD DAISIES - Burn It Down (Spitfire / SPV)
20) MELIAH RAGE - Idol Hands (Metal On Metal)
21) ALICE IN CHAINS - Rainier Fog (BMG)
22) HIGH ON FIRE - Electric Messiah (eOne)
23) MAMMOTH GRINDER - Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)
24) ICARUS WITCH - Goodbye Cruel World (Cleopatra)
25) UNLEASHED - The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
26) SATAN - Cruel Magic (Metal Blade)
27) GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage (Frontiers)
28) MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence (Metal Blade)
29) GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers (Relapse)
30) DIMMU BORGIR - Eonian (Nuclear Blast)