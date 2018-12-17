BravePicks 2018 – IMMORTAL's Northern Chaos Gods #14

The black metal gods returned with a fury in 2018. Navigating through rough waters and losing frontman Abbath; there was a cloud of concern whether guitarist / vocalist Demonaz and drummer Horgh could push through the controversy. Northern Chaos Gods emphatically answered that question with a pummeling black metal assault and removed all doubt that the duo couldn’t be successful on their own. Immortal stands tall with the fourteenth spot on our countdown.

"We never made a plan for this album; it's all natural inspiration," said frontman Demonaz to BW scribe Carl Begai in a feature story. "In the back of our minds we wanted to bring something in that was 110% Immortal. We started from scratch in 2015 with the opening track on the album (‘Northern Chaos Gods’). We wanted a fast opener, and from there we got into the flow that created this album. There were no plans to do it in any sort of style, and I don't think we've ever been as focused on the songwriting as we were for this album. We did it song by song. When you're in a band you want to make a record that's better than the last one, but I feel that instead of leaving the last album (All Shall Fall) behind I think we moved away from a few of them (laughs). There are a lot of old school feelings on this album. Maybe that old school feeling shines through with the thrash influences that you're hearing."

"This album is Side A and Side B," he adds. "I love vinyl and I think it's a good way of thinking. I grew up with vinyl and that way of thinking; it's a magical formula. The best classic albums have four songs on each side. I'm most looking forward to getting Northern Chaos Gods on vinyl (laughs)."