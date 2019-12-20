BravePicks 2019 - NO ONE KNOWS WHAT THE DEAD THINK's No One Knows What The Dead Think #12

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

12) NO ONE KNOWS WHAT THE DEAD THINK – No One Knows What The Dead Think (Willowtip)

What happens when you combine two-thirds of Discordance Axis and the drummer from Cohol? The grind album of the year bar none! With a name almost as long as the length of their album, No One Knows What The Dead Think’s self-titled surge boasts variety (yes, that is possible for a grind album) and easily lives up to the hype laid forth to them. With more technical flare than others in the genre, NOKWTDT is a furious stick of dynamite that explodes just before the 20 minute mark, but what a tidal wave of insanely fast guitars, pulsating drums, and blood-curdling screams! If that’s not enough, the debut also features a karaoke version of the songs, so feel free to charge along with your own voice after the initial proceeding ends. No One Knows What The Dead Think blasts to the #12 spot on our countdown! A press release stated about the debut: “The definitive ending to the piloted bullet hell grind album series started in 1992, No One Knows What the Dead Think documents eight original stages plus a hard reboot of the Discordance Axis stage Dominion.”