BravePicks 2019 - THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG's New Organon #10

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

10) THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG – New Organon (Cruz Del Sur)

The sci-fi heavy metal sharpshooters The Lord Weird Slough Feg have galloped to the top 10 of our countdown with New Organon. Draped with elegant artwork, the sounds within contain spacey jams, philosophical musings, and bouncy guitar work ranging from proggy to galloping, to bluesy. Cleary refreshed after the a 5 year layoff, New Organon is a masterclass in heavy metal and shining standout of 2019. “I didn’t want to just ‘put out another album," begins Slough Feg vocalist/guitarist Mike Scalzi. “I remember telling people that I didn’t want to do another album just to do another album, like so often happens. So, we wrote a lot of songs and only picked the best ones. A lot of stuff ended up on the cutting room floor. There were some songs we tried to work out for months but ended up dropping because they bored us. We have to be excited about new songs or there’s no point in recording them. We dropped several songs I came up with and some that the other guys came up with, too. It’s tough, but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself and the people in your band and move on when an idea is not working. So, we came up with a lot of song ideas and only kept the ones that sounded exciting for months.”