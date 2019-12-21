BravePicks 2019 - WEDNESDAY 13's Necrophaze #11

As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.

So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!

So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!

BravePicks 2019

11) WEDNESDAY 13 – Necrophaze (Nuclear Blast)

The master of horror strikes again! Wednesday 13 continues his cavalcade of nightmares with Necrophaze, an album set in a horror movie! And who better to serve as the narrator to this ghastly delight than the legend of shock himself Alice Cooper. Full of lyrical twists and turns, the music is strongly developed and devilishly brings this story to life. With blade in hand, Necrophaze slashes its way to #11 on our countdown. In a BW feature, Wednesday 13 remarked about the album having a ‘80s horror movie aesthetic: “I think so too. I don’t know if bands really do that anymore, cause honestly, I don’t really listen to too much anymore. Not that I’m being… I’m so busy. When I do listen to music, I usually throw on Eddie Money or James Brown or some soundtrack just to chill out. So, I don’t know if bands do a cinematic approach to a record where it takes you in. I wanted this one to be a haunted house, a fun house. Alice is kind of the conductor, he’s welcoming you in. You open the door and it’s just like a roller coaster ride taking you on different ins and outs; dark places and fun places. Then it spits you out and you’re like, ‘Fuck, that was awesome! Let’s do it again!’ That was the whole goal with Necrophaze, and I think we pulled that off. We didn’t make it a long record; it’s just long enough where you go, ‘Fuck, I want to play it again.’” Wednesday 13 also discussed the role of Alice Cooper revealing, “Basically, this is an audio horror film, so to speak. Alice Cooper is the Necromaster. In my mind, the way I vision it, he’s the creator. I’ve said it before, he’s the reason I do what I do. He’s Dr. Frankenstein and he’s created this new – the next phase, which is Necrophaze; me, Wednesday 13. Alice has been a supporter of what I do for years, so to me, it was the ultimate goal to achieve, and we finally did it. I couldn’t be happier. It still gives me goose bumps when I listen to it.”