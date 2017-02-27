TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On Faces Solo Album - "Abandoned' Was Written To Submit As A New SAVATAGE Song"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2004 solo album, Faces. He offers an inside look at the song "Abandoned" below.

Caffery: "'Abandoned' was a song that I had actually written the music to submit as a new Savatage song. As time went by and it became clearer that Savatage was not going to do a new record I wrote the lyrics and melodies and sang it for myself. I sat in the home that Savatage had in New York City and I felt incredibly alone. This music was my therapy.

It wasn't long after I wrote this song that I got an unexpected email from the president of Black Lotus Records in Greece. He was actually contacting me to talk about a new Butcher CD but it wasn't possible. I told him about my music. They flew me to Greece to talk. They hadn't heard anything just yet. I arrived with a demo that included the songs 'Faces', my instrumental 'What Child Is This?', 'God Damn War', 'Pisses Me Off' and 'Abandoned'.

'Abandoned' sealed my deal. I had a very good budget to record this record. I really enjoyed the time in the studio.

This particular track had about 30 different vocal tracks. Paul Morris had some amazing piano moments. Dave Eggar added a violin part to my little break down section. Dave and Jeff had an amazing groove going. We decided last second to strip the heavy guitars from the 'eternal nowhere' part. It really added to the emotion. This song shows a lot of my different timbers in my voice from super clean to extremely raspy.

The lyrics are self explanatory. I had many moments in my life where I was seriously 'Abandoned'. The first actually coming at the age of 2 weeks old. These were way more serious situations than there not being a Savatage album. I was no stranger to the pain and I'm still standing!

We will venture next to the ugly world of 'God Damn War'.

Thank you for all the kind words and sharing of this music so far. Lots more to go!

Peace!"

