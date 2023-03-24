100 Drummers Pay Tribute To TAYLOR HAWKINS With Performance Of FOO FIGHTERS' "My Hero"; Video

One year after the sudden passing of Taylor Hawkins (March 25, 2022), Studio Brussel pays tribute to Foo Fighters’ iconic drummer.

Below you can watch a unique version of "My Hero", performed by 100 drummers and Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation, live at Sportpaleis Antwerp, the last venue in Belgium where Taylor played with Foo Fighters before his passing.

Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting sophomore album The Colour & The Shape. He made his recorded debut with Foo Fighters with 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose, playing on every subsequent FF album, including One By One, In Your Honor (the first FF album to feature him assuming lead vocal duties on his song “Cold Day In The Sun”), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete & Gold (also featuring him as lead singer on “Sunday Rain”) and Medicine at Midnight. As a member of Foo Fighters, Taylor was a 15-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He lived and loved music to an insatiable degree, with Foo Fighters as well as his numerous solo and side projects and collaborations.