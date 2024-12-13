WHITE TOWER - Night Hunters

Been two years since the Teutonic-minded Greeks released a highly enjoyable debut. While their musical geography hasn't changed, the intensity of the delivery has multiplied, adding a thrashy consistency to the old Accept (circa Restless & Wild) template. Cranking and dive bombing guitar runs scream from the speakers, on the introductory "Total Evil" (which follows a 93 second "Blood" sound effect).

Guess they wanted to show off the upgraded (and totally new) guitar tandem, right away! The title track follows, another hot blast of hyper riffs. Subtlety, thy name is not White Tower...everything about the presentation (including the occasional high pitched yelp: see "Knife In The Back") is OTT.

Somehow, the aggressive, no-holds-barred, borderline thrash construct recalls the early mentality of the ‘80s underground and sub-genre defying speed metal of Savage Grace, in particular. "Banshee" possesses more melody than its sequential neighbors and despite the title, never unleashes its namesake vocal inflection.

Same cannot be said of "Tear Up The Night", which follows. Let's just say it is as advertised, both in terms of vocals and guitars! Another non-stop six-string frenzy, courtesy of "Warmonger", where Gago Karapetian lets loose his fierce howl.

"Early Warning" bounces around, like nitro fueled pinball. Speaking of riffage, "Master Of Menace", which was a pre-release single, is an unholy alliance between Accept and Judas Priest. Good stuff! There's a promotional video for the balls out mayhem of "Enforcer", which encapsulates the band/music for those still sitting on the fence and in need a quick primer.

Disc closing "Malice And Lust" might just be a euphemism for the band itself and should serve them well as a call & response live number. Can you handle this sonic fury? I dare you.