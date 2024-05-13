1349 Announce Live Song Premiere + Meet And Greet At Duff's Bar Brooklyn

True Norwegian black metal horde, 1349, is now welcoming fans to an exclusive world premiere and meet and greet at the infamous Duff's Bar Brooklyn, in which the band will be spinning a brand new never-before-heard 1349 song for the first time.

The special event will take place following the band's headlining performance at Meadows in Brooklyn, NY on May 23 from midnight until 2 AM. The event is free and open for all.

Recently, 1349 debuted a ferocious new offering, "Ash Of Ages," which is now available for streaming here, and below. The single was mastered by Jarrett Prichard and produced and mixed by Prichard & 1349 frontman Ravn at New Constellation R.M.P.

A limited 12inch vinyl edition of the single will be available on the band's upcoming headlining North American tour, which kicks off on May 20 in Toronto, ON and will make stops along the way to several US and Canadian cities, including at Maryland Death Fest and Dark Lord Day Festival, until the final stop on May 30 in Grand Rapids, MI.

1349 North American Headlining Dates (with Spectral Wound, Spirit Possession):

May

20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

21 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East / Downstairs

23 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply **

28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

** No Spirit Possession

Lineup:

Archaon - Guitars

Frost - Drums

Ravn - Vocals

Seidemann - Bass

(Photo - Vesa Ranta)