1349 To Headline Fortress Festival 2025

True Norwegian black metal horde, 1349, and Danish one-man project, Afsky, have been revealed as the next band confirmations for the 2025 edition of Fortress Festival.

1349 will headline the main stage on Saturday, May 31, following the release of their eighth studio album The Wolf And The King on October 4 via Season Of Mist. The band was formed in 1997 by Ravn, who recruited bassist Seidemann and now-former guitarist Tjalve to help him pursue the vision of recapturing the original spirit of black metal. The longstanding lineup of Ravn, Seidemann, guitarist Archaon and drummer Frost (also of Satyricon) has been in place since 2001 and will bring their trademark crushing black metal to Fortress Festival.

Afsky will bring his melancholic and depressive Danish black metal to the Scarborough shore with the live band on the Fortress Festival main stage. The band was set up in 2015 by Ole Pedersen Luk and has three albums under his belt, with the latest Om hundrede år released in 2023 by Vendetta Records enchanting black metal fans all around the world.

Fortress Festival will take place on the weekend of May 31 - June 1, 2025 at Scarborough Spa in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, UK. Standard weekend tickets are on sale here.

1349 and Afsky join Agalloch, Ulcerate, Forteresse, RUÏM, Moonlight Sorcery, The Great Old Ones, Spirit Possession, Perchta, Belore, Akhlys, Grift, Selbst, Perennial Isolation, Aquilus, Suldusk, Abduction and Devastator for what is promising to be another extraordinary weekend for black metal fans.

As mentioned above, 1349 will be releasing their eighth full-length, The Wolf And The King, on October 4 via Season of Mist. The forthcoming offering was mastered by Jarrett Prichard and produced and mixed by Prichard & 1349 frontman Ravn at New Constellation R.M.P.

Pre-order The Wolf And The King here. The cover artwork was created by Jordan Barlow and can be found below, along with the tracklisting.

