13SOUTH Release New Single "High Enuff"; Audio

Southern rockers, 13South, have released the second single, “High Enuff”, from their upcoming self-titled record, High Enuff. Stream the single here, listen below.

“'High Enuff' is a tongue-in-cheek song, a call to arms for youth and the old schoolers still in their prime. Hopefully everyone else is reminded of that first taste of freedom of letting go of the cares of the world before you feel the weight of the world later in life,” said Chris Blevins (co-founder).

Coming from the backwoods of Magnolia, MS, 13South have been described as “If Lynyrd Skynyrd and Junkyard had a baby.” These hard southern rockers have dredged through adversity and the windfalls of life to bring you their upcoming album. The songs are fun, rebellious, and renderings of the lifestyle and mystique of this band.

Founded by long time southern hard rockers Chris Blevins (Vocals, Guitar) and Bradley Berryhill (Bass) in 2022, they are signed by G4L Records. With their previous band Voodoo13, they have toured all over the Southeast and then some, and have shared the stage with greats: Junkyard, Jackyl, Better Than Ezra, Warrant, Great White, John Corabi, Candlebox, Trixter, Blacktop Mojo, Them Dirty Roses, The Nixons, Adelitas Way, Wicked Wisdom, Buck Cherry, Faster Pussycat, Naked Beggars, Rehab, Sponge, Alice In Chains, Josh Todd Band, Black Stone Cherry, Ra, and Powerman 5000.

13South 2023 Tour Dates:

March

31 - Duluth, GA - Sweetwater Bar & Grill

April

1 - Nashville, TN - 404 Bar

May

19 - Natchez, MS - Locust Alley

20 - Chalmette, LA - Battlefield Bar

July

29 - Owensboro, KY - Milligan's Bar

August

18 - Miamisburg, OH - Big A's BBQ

19 - Cincinnati, OH - MVP’s Sports Bar & Grill

December

14 - Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room

15 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

16 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar & Grill