14-Year Old "Professional Junkie" BILLY MORRISON Modelled His Addiction On JOHNNY THUNDERS - "He Was Skinny, And He Looked Cool"; Video

Billy Morrison’s new solo album, The Morrison Project, will be released on April 19 via The Label Group’s partnership with TLG|ZOID through Virgin Music Group.

In the video below, filmed on March 27, Billy Morrison joins The SDR Show's Ralph Sutton and Big Jay Oakerson and they discuss the similarities and differences between music and comedy, Billy getting addicted to heroin at 14 years old, moving to Los Angeles from England and being homeless, being most known for being a bass guitarist, the reason for re-recording albums, the effects of drugs on creativity, Morrison's artwork and the process of painting artists, the FBI raiding Gibson before Billy's guitar was released, Paris Jackson being featured in the "Crack Cocaine" video, the multiple collaborations on The Morrison Project album, working with Billy Idol for over 16 years, Above Ground charity with Dave Navarro, Morrison's acting career, his first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and so much more.

On how he developed a heroin addiction at the age of 14 that he modelled on Johnny Thunders, Billy reveals, “I was a professional junkie. I had no idea what heroin addiction meant, but Johnny (Thunders) was skinny, and he looked cool. It wasn’t until I was five years in that I realized it was a problem when I tried to quit and got sick.”

For The Morrison Project - his third solo album and first since 2015 - Billy assembled an electrifying 12 songs including guest performances by Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos, John5, and more. See the tracklisting below.

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album - recorded in Los Angeles at various studios - were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Tracklisting:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Crack Cocaine" video:

"Drowning" video:

(Photo - Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos)