15 Facts About LORNA SHORE (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine sat down with Lorna Shore to discuss 15 different topics about the band and it's members. Check out the video below.

Lorna Shore recently released a new video for "Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer" - the opening track from 2022's groundbreaking Pain Remains. Directed/edited by Eric Richter and produced by Paul Henon//Midvessel, watch "Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer" below.

Adam De Micco (guitar) comments: "'Welcome Back O' Sleeping Dreamer' is a song that we feel deserves as much of the light as any other song on Pain Remains. It was a pivotal song in the writing process - it was the song to get the momentum going for the rest of the record. It was the song that we had the most enjoyment writing and I think to this day is probably one of our favorite songs on the record. It's as dark as it is light and it's as intense while not being overbearing. It has become the closest thing to balance as far as our songs are concerned. It is also a song that encapsulates a lot of who we are as a band while being unique from the rest of the songs on Pain Remains.

"Working with Eric was something that we have been wanting to do for some time now. He has always been someone we would reference or were inspired by so it only made sense to do a video with him. It was also a unique experience for us this time because we were in the trenches with him making decisions on everything regarding the video. As an artist you want to see your vision come to light and working with Eric this way, we were able to bring that vision forward."

Lorna Shore will be returning to Europe this November/December for a headlining tour, featuring Rivers Of Nihil, Ingested, and Distant as support. See all dates and get tickets here.

