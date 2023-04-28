200 STAB WOUNDS – New Track “Fatal Reality” Streaming; Masters Of Morbidity EP Out Now

Being released on April 28 digitally and as a 7" – 200 Stab Wounds’ Masters Of Morbidity contains two tracks including the title track that was originally released as a digital single on November 11, 2022 and the new track Fatal Reality, both of which were produced by Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nile, Deicide, Krisiun, Whitechapel, Fallujah).

"Masters Of Morbidity marks a whole new level for us as a band. Having fun writing and being open to incorporating some different things into our music that maybe we wouldn't have done a year or two ago. We're very happy with what we've put together and can't wait to get more out to the masses. See you on the road!"

Listen to new track “Fatal Reality”:

Catch the band live while they tour the US on the Decibel Magazine Tour featuring Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid out May 11 thru June 10.

The Decibel Magazine Tour 2023 dates:

May

11 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

12 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

13 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

16 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

17 - The Warehouse - Houston, TX

19 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

20 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

21 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

23 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

24 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY *

26 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

30 - The Metro - Chicago, IL

31 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

June

2 - The Summit - Denver, CO

3 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

6 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

7 - The Roseland Ballroom -Portland, OR

9 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

10 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

* no Blackbraid

(Photo: Stephanie Cabral)