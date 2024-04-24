200 STAB WOUNDS To Release Manic Manual Procedures In June

Cleveland death metal legends-in-waiting 200 Stab Wounds have returned with Manual Manic Procedures, set for release on June 28 through Metal Blade Records.

A superlative sophomore effort that follows their tour de force debut, 2021's Slave To The Scalpel, the new album Manual Manic Procedures is a brutal slab of old-school death metal with a contemporary edge. Not for the faint-hearted, the record may well be the album that puts classic gore-themed ferocity back into the metal community's collective consciousness.

Slave To The Scalpel saw 200 Stab Wounds insinuate themselves into the minds of extreme metal fans. Manual Manic Procedures sees the band upping the ante both musically and lyrically.

The album's artwork -- graphically depicting radical surgery on somebody who may or may not be conscious -- is an immediate indicator of what this record is all about. No punches pulled, no holds barred, just blood-soaked death metal.

The themes on Manual Manic Procedures run the gamut of classic gore-metal horror subject matter, beloved to the band and their rapidly growing audience. "I'll feel what kind of vibe the song has, and what topic would fit for that particular song," vocalist/guitarist Steve Buhl explains. "The last song on the new record, 'Parricide,' is about someone going into a nursing home, and just blowing it up. The lyrics are about those type of corporations that don't really give a fuck about those people. It's all just a money grab."

The lead single is Manual Manic Procedures' opening track, "Hands Of Eternity." Buhl explains that the song is about being trapped in your own mind, something most of us can relate to. "That song is a good example of where we want to go musically. The heavy riffs are there, but there's still a lot of good melody. It's not just crazy fucking blast beats and, 'riff riff riff.' It's more structured, groovy, and melodic, but still heavy. That's one of my favorites."

Manual Manic Procedures, which was produced and mixed by Andy Nelson and mastered by Brad Boatwright, will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

Disfigured Face (US)

Septic Remain (US)

Liquefied (US)

180g Black (EU)

Dark Liver (EU - Ltd. 400)

Seaweed (EU - Ltd. 300)

Blood Red Black Splatter (EU - Evil Greed Exclusive. Ltd. 300)

Preorder at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Hands Of Eternity”

“Gross Abuse”

“Manual Manic Procedures”

“Release The Stench”

“Led To The Chamber / Liquified”

“Flesh From Within”

“Defiled Gestation”

“Ride The Flatline”

“Parricide”

“Hands Of Eternity”:

200 Stab Wounds will kick off a tour supporting Dying Fetus along with Full Of Hell, Kruelty, and Psycho-Frame beginning tomorrow, April 25th in Silver Spring, Maryland. The band has also confirmed a European tour with Gatecreeper and Enforced this Fall.

(Photo – Bailey Olinger)