2021 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Canceled; Will Return For Halloween 2022

NOLA.com Staff Writer Keith Spera is reporting that Voodoo Fest gave fans a trick, rather than a treat, for Halloween this year.

In a surprise move given how quickly New Orleans nightlife is returning to normal, producers of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience announced Thursday that the 2021 edition of the festival has been canceled. The plan now is to return to New Orleans' City Park in 2022.

What would have been the 21st Voodoo Fest was scheduled for Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-31.

Some fans of the festival took to social media to blame the cancellation on New Orleans officials. But Beau Tidwell, a spokesperson for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, said festival organizers made the decision to cancel without any pressure from the city.

"There was no communication from the city to Voodoo Fest organizers that they could not proceed," Tidwell said.

